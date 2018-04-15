Image copyright Google Image caption Colin Corker was found on Cricklewood Broadway, near its junction with Mora Road on Wednesday

A man has died after a suspected hit-and-run in north London.

Colin Corker, 67, was found lying injured on Cricklewood Broadway in Cricklewood just before 05:00 BST on Wednesday. He died in hospital two days later.

The Met Police said officers believe he was struck by a vehicle which failed to stop at the scene. A post-mortem is due to take place.

Det Sgt Jane Shaw said: "Someone will know what happened to Mr Corker."

Police are appealing for information and want to hear from anyone who was in the Cricklewood Broadway area or near to the bus stops at Mora Road in the early hours of Wednesday.