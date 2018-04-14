Image copyright Met Police Image caption Shane O'Brien is believed to have carried out an unprovoked knife attack

A fugitive wanted in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old who was stabbed in the neck has been added to Europe's "most wanted" list.

Shane O'Brien, 29, is the chief suspect in connection with the unprovoked attack on Josh Hanson who died at the RE bar in Eastcote, north-west London, in October 2015.

Police last year offered a £50,000 reward for help finding Mr O'Brien.

He has a distinctive tattoo of an owl holding a skull on his back.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Josh Hanson was pronounced dead at the scene of the attack at the RE bar

Mr O'Brien, from Ladbroke Grove, west London, was arrested in Prague in February 2017.

But he used the Italian alias of Enzo Mellonceli, supported by false documentation, and was bailed on allegations of criminal damage and assault pending further inquiries. He also heads the National Crime Agency's "most wanted" list.

Mr Hanson, from Kingsbury in north-west London, was found with a wound to the neck at the RE Bar, at about 01:10 BST on 11 October 2015. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as haemorrhage, inhalation of blood and an incised wound to the neck.