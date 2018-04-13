London

Walthamstow shooting suspect arrested on Thameslink train

  • 13 April 2018
Great Britain, England, London, West Hampstead, Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The suspect was arrested on a Thameslink train at West Hampstead station

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy after an off-duty police officer spotted him on a train.

Amaan Shakoor died on 3 April, having been shot in Walthamstow, east London, the previous day.

A Met officer saw the suspect on a Thameslink train service just before midnight on 8 April.

The train was held at West Hampstead station with the doors closed for 15 minutes to allow police to attend.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with Amaan, police said.

He has since been released under investigation.

Police found Amaan with a single gunshot wound, along with a 15-year-old boy suffering from stab wounds, at about 22.00 BST on 2 April on Markhouse Road, Walthamstow.

Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Amaan Shakoor was shot and another boy stabbed in Walthamstow, east London

On Twitter the officer said: "Recognised someone wanted for murder on the train...Got the train stopped and doors remained shut.

"The legends that are Trojan [The Met Police's Specialist Firearms Command] did their thing and one in custody. Apologies to everyone on the Thameslink Bedford line for the massive delay!!"

Police inquiries are continuing.

