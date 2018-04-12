Image copyright UK Parliament/Mark Duffy Image caption The hands are missing as essential conservation work continues

The clock hands of Elizabeth Tower have been removed during maintenance and restoration work in the Palace of Westminster.

The tower is undergoing a £61m refurbishment, up from the original estimate of between £29m and £45m.

The clock hands will be replaced with temporary ones while the originals undergo conservation work.

The London landmark chimed for the last time in August and will not sound until 2021.

The only exceptions will be on New Year and Remembrance Sunday.

Work to the clock dials includes repairing the glass and metalwork.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Clock dial work includes repairing the glass and metalwork

Image copyright UK Parliament/Mark Duffy Image caption Big Ben, housed in Elizabeth Tower, will only chime on New Year and Remembrance Sunday until 2021

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There are "unique challenges" in working on a historic site, Parliament said