Image copyright PA Image caption The Met said it was "maintaining a police presence" amid tensions over tributes to Henry Vincent

Police - with officers on horseback - are continuing to patrol part of London where a burglar was stabbed to death amid tensions over tributes to him.

Flowers and balloons in memory of Henry Vincent were repeatedly attached and torn down on Tuesday opposite where the burglary took place in Hither Green.

Richard Osborn-Brooks, 78, was initially held on suspicion of murder, but released with no further action.

It said its presence around South Park Crescent was for "public reassurance".

Mr Vincent, 37, along with Bill Jeeves are suspected of burgling Mr Osborn-Brooks' home, which remains cordoned off by police, on 4 April.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A man was seen stamping on flowers and balloons left in tribute of Henry Vincent

Floral tributes to Mr Vincent, understood to be part of the travelling community, were put back up on the fence opposite the home earlier but have already been pulled down.

Local resident Iain Gordon, who said he was from the Fair Society group, pulled down the flowers saying: "If you don't know why I pulled the flowers down then you aren't a human being."

Image copyright PA Image caption The Met says the presence around South Park Crescent was for "public reassurance"

Mr Vincent's family had argued the fence was "the best place" for a tribute.

Local residents have expressed concerns of "intimidation".

On Tuesday, Elvina Lee, who said she was Mr Vincent's cousin, defended him, saying he "wasn't a murderer, he wasn't a rapist - they're putting him as a monster".

Image copyright PA Image caption Richard Osborn-Brooks' home in Hither Green remains boarded up

Police had been called to Mr Osborn-Brooks's property at about 00:45 BST on 4 April over reports of a burglary when they found Mr Vincent collapsed in nearby Further Green Road.

A witness said an accomplice dragged Mr Vincent toward a van before leaving him for dead.

Image copyright Kent Police/PA Wire Image caption Henry Vincent was under investigation over a separate burglary involving an elderly victim

On Monday, Met detectives said 28-year-old Mr Jeeves was wanted in connection with the burglary.

Mr Jeeves's white Vauxhall Astra van was found burnt out and destroyed in Star Lane in Orpington, Bromley, south-east London, on Saturday evening.

Detectives want to hear from anybody who may have seen the van - with the registration GU52 AXT - in the days and hours before and after the burglary.

In January, Mr Jeeves and Mr Vincent were named and pictured by Kent Police in connection with an investigation into a distraction burglary on a man in his 70s.