Woman critical after West Drayton funfair ride fall
- 11 April 2018
A woman has been critically injured after falling from a ride at a funfair in west London.
Emergency services were called to Philpots Farm, West Drayton, Hillingdon, at 20:15 BST on Tuesday.
The woman, believed to be in her 40s, was taken to a central London hospital where she is said to be in a stable condition.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been informed and inquiries into the fall are continuing, police said.