Image copyright PA Image caption Two men were found dead at a property in Bacon Lane, Edgware

Action will be taken against the landlord of a property where two men died of a suspected carbon monoxide leak.

Harrow Council said the landlord had been operating an unlicensed house in multiple occupation (HMO).

Two men, aged 35 and 42, were discovered at the property in Bacon Lane, Edgware, north-west London, at 13:30 BST on Sunday.

The deaths are being treated as unexplained, police said.

A council spokesman said: "We will be taking action against the landlord for operating an unlicensed HMO."

A house in multiple occupation is a property rented out by at least three people who are not from one "household" - for example a family - but share facilities like the bathroom and kitchen.

Five people, including two young boys, were also taken to hospital following the suspected leak, but have since been discharged, police said.

No arrests have been made, inquiries continue and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.