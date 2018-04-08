Image copyright Google Image caption A neighbouring property on Bacon Lane was evacuated as a precaution

Two men have been found dead at a house following a suspected carbon monoxide leak.

The pair, aged 38 and 42, were discovered at a property on Bacon Lane in Edgware, north west London, at 13:30 BST.

Five people, including two young boys, have been taken to hospital as a precaution, Scotland Yard said.

A spokesman said the deaths were being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Police believe there was a possible carbon monoxide leak at the building, which was "multiple occupancy".

People from a neighbouring property were evacuated as a precaution but have since returned home.

The Metropolitan Police said no arrests have been made.

The force said in a statement: "Police in Harrow continue to deal alongside the Health and Safety Executive who have been informed."