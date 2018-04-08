Image copyright Google Image caption Police and the ambulance service were called to Highbury and Islington station on Saturday

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed outside a north London station.

The victim was found injured following reports of a stabbing outside Highbury and Islington station at about 22:25 BST on Saturday.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment. Details of his condition are yet to be released.

A women was arrested close the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, a Met Police spokesman said.

An extra 300 officers are being deployed in areas of London over the weekend after a spate of violent crime.

Six people have been killed in shootings and stabbings in London in the past seven days with the Met opening 55 murder investigations this year.