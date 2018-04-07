Image caption Stephen Lawrence was murdered in 1993

The mother of Stephen Lawrence has called for the police to "be honest" about the likelihood that anyone else will be convicted over his murder.

Doreen Lawrence told the Daily Mail she believed detectives had run out of lines of inquiry but were worried about her reaction if they close the case.

Two people have been convicted over Mr Lawrence's killing in Eltham, south-east London, on 22 April 1993.

A Met spokesman said "the investigation remains live".

In 2012, Gary Dobson and David Norris were found guilty of murder and jailed for life.

Image copyright PA Image caption Gary Dobson and David Norris were each jailed for more than 14 years

However, police believe Mr Lawrence was stabbed to death by a group of up to six white men in an unprovoked racist attack as the 18-year-old waited at a bus stop with a friend.

Baroness Lawrence said: "They should be honest - say they've come to an end and stop."

"I think they're carrying on pretending everything's fine because they don't want to hear what I'll say if it is stopped," she said.

Six years on from the Dobson and Norris' convictions, Baroness Lawrence said she was aware of the cost to the taxpayer of continuing the investigation.

Image copyright PA Image caption Baroness Lawrence has called on the Met to "say they've come to an end" of the inquiry

"I've been on the go for 25 years. I haven't stopped. I don't think I've even completely grieved for Stephen", she told the newspaper.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said the investigation into the murder "remains in an active phase" and the force "continues to hold regular meetings to update the family."