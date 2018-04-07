Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Extra officers will be on duty in London's worst affected areas across the weekend

An extra 300 Met Police officers are being deployed in areas of London worst affected by a spate of violent crime.

Six people have been killed in shootings and stabbings in the capital in the past seven days.

Commissioner Cressida Dick denied her officers had lost control of the streets as calls have been made to make more use of stop-and-search powers.

The Home Office said those powers should be used in a "targeted way" and was taking action to restrict weapons.

Chief Constable Sara Thornton, the chairwoman of the National Police Chiefs' Council, said stop and search should not be used randomly but could work in crime hotspots.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, she said officers were reluctant to use the powers because of what she described as the "chill effect" of political correctness.

She said policing "cannot address the social conditions that lead to violence" but while "stop and search or arrests are not a silver bullet, they are an important tool in helping to protect the public from violent crime".

The rising wave of violent crime meant the number of suspected murders in London in March was higher than that of New York.

'Worrying time'

Ms Dick admitted the Met was "stretched" but said her officers were doing "everything they can" to reduce street crime.

Earlier, Ms Dick appealed for support from the public for justice to be served as it emerged the Met has opened 55 murder investigations this year.

She said: "This is not an unprecedented time, but it is a very worrying time."

On Monday, 17-year-old Tanesha Melbourne-Blake was shot dead in Tottenham and Amaan Shakoor, 16, died on Tuesday soon after being found with bullet wounds in Walthamstow.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Tanesha, who was killed in a drive-by attack as she was with friends.

The extra officers will be on duty across the weekend with one police team on Friday evening describing finding more weapons and more gangs on London's streets.

The extra police presence has led to calls for officers to make more use of those powers to stop and search people who they think might be involved in violent crime.

Sgt Paul Perversi from the Met's Territorial Support Group said stop-and-search efforts on members of the public had been increasingly uncovering weapons.

Prime Minister Theresa May curbed the use of the controversial tactic when she was home secretary amid concerns black people were being unfairly targeted.

A Section 60 order, granting police stop and search powers across the Borough of Newham, is in place until 06:00 BST.

The Home Office said: "Our new Serious Violence Strategy will put a stronger focus on steering young people away from violence whilst continuing to ensure the strongest possible law enforcement response.

"We have been clear that stop and search is a vital policing tool and officers will always have the government's full support to use these powers properly - in a targeted and intelligence-led way."