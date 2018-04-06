Image caption Richard Osborn-Brooks has been bailed until May

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a suspected burglar has been released without charge.

Richard Osborn-Brooks discovered two intruders at his home in South Park Crescent Hither Green, south-east London, on Wednesday.

The 78-year-old was arrested after Henry Vincent, 37, from Kent, was fatally stabbed during a struggle in the kitchen.

The Met said Mr Osborn-Brooks had been released and would face no action.

Det Ch Insp Simon Harding said: "This is a tragic case for all of those involved.

"As expected with any incident where someone has lost their life, my officers carried out a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the death."

Image copyright Kent Police/PA Wire Image caption Henry Vincent was under investigation over a separate burglary involving another elderly victim

Police said they were called to the property over reports of a burglary when they found Mr Vincent collapsed in nearby Further Green Road.

A witness said an accomplice dragged Mr Vincent, who was under investigation for an unrelated burglary, toward a van before leaving him for dead.

A second suspect fled the scene and is still being hunted by police.

Mr Osborn-Brooks was held on suspicion of murder and released following a consultation between Scotland Yard and the Crown Prosecution Service.

His arrest had provoking outcry from neighbours and an online fundraising campaign.

Det Ch Insp Harding said: "While there might be various forms of debate about which processes should be used in cases such as this, it was important that the resident was interviewed by officers under the appropriate legislation; not only for the integrity of our investigation but also so that his personal and legal rights were protected."