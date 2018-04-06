Image copyright PA Image caption Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said her officers are doing "everything they can" to reduce street crime

The commissioner of the Met Police said the force has "not lost control" of London's streets despite a "ghastly" spate of violent crime.

Cressida Dick said her officers are doing "everything they can" to reduce street crime but they need support from the public for justice to be served.

Six people have been killed in the capital in the last seven days.

Ms Dick said 300 extra officers will be on duty across the weekend in the worst affected areas.

She said she she does not believe the recent spike in attacks is due to cuts to police budgets, adding that arrests have already been made in the five murder investigations that have been launched since Monday.

"It is important that we investigate those to the best of our ability and that we bring people to justice. I anticipate that we will. We are very good at that," she said.

Ms Dick admitted the Met is "stretched" and has asked City of London officers to help with the current demand in murder detectives.

"This is not an unprecedented time, but it is a very worrying time," she said.

Speaking at Stoke Newington Police Station in north London, she added: "Over the last year I have visited countless and met with countless, I am afraid, I am sorry to say, family members of people who have lost their lives."

She said the force "almost always" brings people to justice and anticipated there to be charges in connection with the recent spate of attacks.