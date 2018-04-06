Image copyright Facebook Image caption Sophie Lionnet's was found dead last September with her body showing signs of "significant violence"

An alleged killer spoke of eating her celebrity ex-boyfriend "raw" as she interrogated her French nanny for hours, a court has heard.

Sabrina Kouider, 35, became obsessed with the idea of Sophie Lionnet conspiring with ex-Boyzone member Mark Walton, the Old Bailey has heard.

Ms Kouider and Ouissem Medouni, 40, deny murdering Miss Lionnet.

Jurors were told Ms Kouider claimed Mr Walton had assaulted the 21-year-old nanny at an unknown address.

Miss Lionnet's charred remains were found on a bonfire in the back garden of her employers' home in Southfields, south-west London, in September.

Hours of recorded interrogations the defendants made in the days before Miss Lionnet's death have been played to the jury.

In them, Ms Kouider shouted and repeatedly demanded to know the location of the house where she claimed Mr Walton had taken her.

In one recording, she can be heard telling Miss Lionnet: "Where is the house? Look at me, Sophie. You have done enough damage already.

"If you had told me I would have protected you and would have eaten him raw in front of you."

Image copyright Julia Quenzler for BBC Image caption Ouissem Medouni and Sabrina Kouider deny murder

In another recording made just before midnight on September 11, Mr Medouni likened Miss Lionnet to a French person who gave up Jews to the Nazi Germans.

Ms Kouider went on to say Miss Lionnet had a "dream he will make her a star", claiming that Mr Walton had promised that she would move in the same circles as Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Cruise.

She said: "He sold you a dream and you believed it."

Miss Lionnet rarely spoke in the recordings and her replies to the couple's questioning were barely audible.

Los Angeles-based Mr Walton previously told the court that he never had any contact with Miss Lionnet and that Ms Kouider's accusations about him were "absolutely not" true.

Ms Kouider and Mr Medouni admitted perverting the course of justice by trying to dispose of the body but deny her murder.

The trial continues.