Image copyright PA Image caption Three teenagers were stabbed in Mile End on Thursday evening

Another police force has taken over a murder investigation in London after the Met said its homicide unit was under pressure investigating more than 50 violent deaths this year.

City of London officers will interview a man held on suspicion of murder after a man died in Hackney on Wednesday.

The force offered to help after a spate of killings in London that has seen the Met examine violent 55 deaths in 2018.

On Thursday night seven people were hurt in five separate stabbings.

A man was arrested following the murder of the 53-year-old man at a bookmakers in Upper Clapton Road, Hackney.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Recognising the current demand on the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command (HMCC) - with new and existing investigations - City of London Police approached the Met to offer assistance.

"City officers will run a full investigation into this murder, supported by colleagues within the HMCC. The investigation will be led by Supt Lee Presland, from City of London Police and a former Met officer."

It said it routinely worked with other forces and that it welcomed "the considerable expertise City officers bring".

A post-mortem examination is due to take place at Poplar Mortuary later.

City of London Police's offer of assistance comes after London Mayor Sadiq Khan denied that police had "lost control of crime in London" in the wake of more than 50 murders in the capital this year.