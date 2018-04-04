Image copyright Google Image caption The man discovered two intruders in his home in Further Green Road, Hither Green

A 78-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing a burglar who later died.

The homeowner discovered two intruders in Further Green Road, Hither Green, south-east London, at about 00:45 BST.

One suspect, armed with a screwdriver, forced the man into his kitchen where a struggle ensued and he was stabbed, Scotland Yard said.

The pensioner, who suffered bruising to his arms, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

He remains in custody at a south London police station.

Police said they were called to the property over reports of a burglary where they found a man with a stab wound to the upper body.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics but was pronounced dead at 03:40.

Police said the man's next of kin had been informed and a post-mortem examination would take place "in due course".