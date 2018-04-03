Image copyright Google Image caption Police attended with London Ambulance Service and found the victim with a bullet wound

A 17-year-old girl has been shot dead in north London.

Police were called to Chalgrove Road, Tottenham, at about 21:35 BST on Monday to reports of a shooting.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service and found the victim with a bullet wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 22:43 and her next of kin have been informed.

The Met said officers are continuing their inquiries and a crime scene is in place. No arrests have been made.

The shooting comes amid concerns over rising violent crime in the capital.