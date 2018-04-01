Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found suffering from a stab wound at Ellerton Road's junction with Burntwood Lane, Earlsfield

A man was stabbed to death shortly after leaving a bar in south west London, police have said.

The victim, believed to be aged 20, left the venue on Garratt Lane at 01:05 BST and was found injured seven minutes later on Ellerton Road.

He was pronounced dead at 01:55 BST, the Met said.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in custody at a west London police station.

Det Ch Insp Mark Cranwell said: "Sadly, another family has been left devastated with the tragic death of a young man from an act of violence."

It is the 44th murder investigation to have been launched in London this year - 31 of which have been as a result of fatal stabbings.