Image copyright Met Police Image caption Leyla Mtumwa was found stabbed to death at a home on Kirkstall Avenue, Haringey, on 30 March

A man accused of stabbing a 36-year-old woman is due to appear in court charged with murder.

Leyla Mtumwa, 36, was found with knife wounds at a home in Haringey, north London, on Friday.

Kema Salum, 38, of Kirkstall Avenue, has been remanded in custody to appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A post-mortem gave Ms Mtumwa's cause of death as stab wounds to the neck and chest.

Her death is the 30th fatal stabbing in London this year.