A woman has been found stabbed to death in a north London home.

The 36-year-old victim was found with fatal injuries by police and paramedics in Kirkstall Avenue, Haringey, after reports of a disturbance at about 07:00 BST on Friday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 08:11. A 38-year-old man, who was known by the victim, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

It is the 30th fatal stabbing in the capital this year.

Murder detectives are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident. Next of kin have not yet been informed and formal identification awaits.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Fatal stabbings in England and Wales are at their highest levels since 2011.