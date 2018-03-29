Image caption Police say the woman was "struck by falling debris from a building site crane" in Mile End

A woman has died after being hit by a pile of bricks which fell from a crane in east London.

The 29-year-old woman was "struck by debris falling from a building site crane" in Mile End at 09:38 BST on Tuesday, police said.

She has been named locally as Michaela Boor. Her next-of-kin have been informed.

She died in hospital at 10:40 BST on Thursday, the Met Police confirmed.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course, police said.

Witness Alan Harris told the BBC he alerted the emergency services after "hearing a loud crash and a woman screaming for an ambulance" on Burdett Road, at the junction with St Paul's Way.

Footage posted on social media showed bystanders, paramedics and police officers rush to treat Ms Boor.

Image caption The woman had been treated at a major trauma centre in east London

Bricks and debris could be seen scattered around her as she lay on the pavement.

Ms Boor was taken to a major trauma centre in east London, according to the London Ambulance Service.

A man was also taken to hospital where he was treated for shock, the Met said.

'Exceptionally sad'

Detectives from Tower Hamlets are investigating in consultation with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

The crane from which the bricks are believed to have fallen is on a development site called Bow Corner, for which the company Higgins Homes is responsible.

Chairman Richard Higgins said in a statement that the company was co-operating with police and the HSE.

"It is with great sadness and distress that we learned of the death of Michaela Boor," he added.

"Our thoughts remain with Michaela's family and friends at this exceptionally sad time."

Image caption The Bow Corner development is located just off Burdett Road

An HSE spokesperson said: "As the woman's injuries have sadly proven fatal, the Metropolitan Police has now assumed primacy of this investigation. We will support the police enquiries."

Planning permission was granted by Tower Hamlets Council in March 2016 to demolish the existing buildings and begin work to build 19 new homes.