Police have named a man who was found stabbed to death at a home in south-west London.

The body of David Potter, 50, was discovered after officers forced entry into a home on Tooting High Street on Monday.

Police had been called at about 14:45 BST after concerns were raised about a resident's welfare.

Detectives arrested a 44-year-old man in Tooting on suspicion of murder on Wednesday.

He has been released on bail to return to a police station in early April.

Mr Potter's next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination at St George's Hospital gave his cause of death as an incised wound to the neck.