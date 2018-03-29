Image copyright Julia Quenzler/BBC Image caption Michael Seed, 57, from Islington, was arrested after police searched a property in north London

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with the Hatton Garden heist three years ago when £13.7m worth of valuables were stolen.

Michael Seed, 57, from Islington, was arrested after police searched a property in north London on Tuesday.

He is charged with conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to conceal or disguise criminal property.

Mr Seed was remanded in custody by Westminster magistrates. He is yet to enter any pleas.

He will next appear at Woolwich Crown Court on 26 April.

Six men have already been jailed for their part in the raid over Easter weekend in 2015.

Three others were given suspended sentences for money laundering offences.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption The vault at Hatton Garden Safe Deposit Ltd was breached over the 2015 Easter weekend

Disguised as workmen, the raiders entered through a lift shaft and used a heavy duty diamond-tipped drill to cut a hole through the vault wall which was big enough for two men to squeeze through.

The gang then raided 73 safety deposit boxes, stealing valuables including gold, diamonds and sapphires.

Prosecutors at the time said the burglary was one of the largest in English legal history.