Image copyright Met Police Image caption Abraham Badru was given the National Police Bravery Award in July 2009

A man shot dead "without warning" won a national bravery award as a teenager for stopping a rapist, it has emerged.

Abraham Badru, 26, who was murdered in Dalston, east London, on Sunday, was awarded the National Police Bravery Award in July 2009.

Metropolitan Police Ch Supt Noel McHugh said Mr Badru's intervention in the rape and then giving evidence in court showed "such courage".

No-one has yet been arrested in connection with his murder.

Mr Badru, who had two sports science degrees, was described as his family as kind, bold and a "beautiful soul" who "hated confrontation" and had "never been involved" in fights.

Mr McHugh said the award showed "such courage and an overwhelming sense of what was right and wrong clearly demonstrated his strength of character".

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Mr Badru "steered clear from trouble" and "loved life too much to risk it in any way", his family said

Mr Badru was attacked after he parked his black Mercedes in Ferncliff Road, near an alleyway leading to Langford Close and Foxley Close.

He was approached by one or more suspects as he opened his car boot before being shot in the chest.

Emergency services were called at about 23:00 GMT but Mr Badru died at the scene.

In a statement released to police, his family described him as the "best son any parent could ever pray to have [...], humble, conscientious, respectful, kind and exuberated love and confidence".

Mr Badru attained a BSc in sport science and an MSc professional practice in sports coaching at the University of Gloucestershire, and had been hoping to get a PhD.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Mr Badru's death must "not be in vain", his family said urging anyone with information to contact the police

He had a "zest for life, was passionate about football and fashion and enjoyed travelling, exploring and experiencing different cultures," his family said, describing him as generous, sociable and an "upstanding individual who advocated unity and peace in his community".

His family said they were "beyond heartbroken and filled with emptiness".

"You were such a beautiful soul. All you ever wanted was just to live that beautiful life just like every normal person which you did. You will always be loved. Forever in our heads," the statement reads.