Beniamin Pieknyi died at the scene of the attack at the Stratford Centre on 20 March

Three teenagers arrested over the fatal stabbing of Beniamin Pieknyi at a shopping centre have been charged.

Kevin Duarte, 18, Alexis Gabriel Da Costa Varela, 19 and Mario Zvavamwe, 18, all from Newham, are accused of manslaughter and violent disorder.

Mr Pieknyi, 21, from Milton Keynes, was stabbed to death at the Stratford Centre on 20 March.

The three accused men are scheduled to appear before Thames Magistrates' Court later.

A fourth man, Vladyslav Yakymchuck, 22, was charged on 25 March with murder, robbery and theft.