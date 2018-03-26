Image copyright Met Police Image caption Beniamin Pieknyi died at the scene of the attack at the Stratford Centre on 20 March

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing at a shopping centre.

Beniamin Pieknyi, 21, from Milton Keynes, was stabbed to death at the Stratford Centre, east London, on Tuesday.

Police believe Mr Pieknyi and a friend were involved in an row with a "large group of young males" beforehand.

The men, two aged 18 and a 19-year-old, are in police custody. A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder.

Vladyslav Yakymchuck, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Saturday and has also been charged with three counts of robbery, one count of theft and one count of possession of a bladed article.

Mr Pieknyi died at the scene, despite efforts of people nearby to save him. A post-mortem examination concluded he died of stab wounds.