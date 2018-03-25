Image copyright Met Police Image caption Beniamin Pieknyi died at the scene of the attack at the Stratford Centre on Tuesday night

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over a fatal stabbing at an east London shopping centre.

Beniamin Pieknyi, 21, from Milton Keynes, was stabbed to death at the Stratford Centre on The Broadway, on Tuesday.

Police believe Mr Pieknyi and a friend were involved in an row with a "large group of young males" beforehand.

The arrested man, who is 22, remains in custody at a south London police station.

Mr Pieknyi died at the scene at 22:30 GMT, despite efforts of people nearby to save him.

A post-mortem examination concluded he died of a stab wound.