Image copyright Penny Ryan Image caption The hearts, on display at London Migration Museum this weekend, will then go to community gardens in Tooting

Almost 200 people marched through the streets of London as part of an art project looking at the capital's "issues after Brexit".

People carried clay hearts inscribed with messages from the riverside of Somerset House to London Migration Museum in Lambeth.

The procession was the brainchild of artist Penny Ryan, who wanted to highlight "what belonging means in the UK today".

More than 1,000 clay hearts were made.

They will be on display at the museum this weekend before some are donated to community gardens run by Transition Town in Tooting.

Image caption Schoolgirls Mia Jerries, Lilly Deason and Ummi Hoque made their own clay hearts during workshops

Saturday's march comes after Ryan's Connecting Hearts project in Sydney, Australia, which saw hundreds of people reflecting on their connection with those seeking asylum and in detention on Nauru and Manus Island.

"I wanted to find out if our reactions to the detention policy in Australia could translate to London's issues after Brexit," she said.

"Even the messages on the hearts have been echoed, so many say 'no borders, open hearts, be together'."

Londoners made the hearts during 21 workshops in 21 days at the migration museum and Clay Time pottery studio.

Mother-of-five Fazilat Rani, 47, originally from Jhelum near Islamabad, said: "When I moved here I didn't know anyone, I didn't have family.

"I moved to London to give my children a good education and three of them have now finished university.

"On my heart I wrote that we need to look after each other as we all have the same destination. Caring matters most."