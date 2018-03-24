Image copyright Luke Bond Image caption The man was found stabbed in Kennington Road on Friday afternoon

A man is in a critical condition after being stabbed in a busy south London street in the middle of the day.

The 30-year-old injured man was found by paramedics in Kennington Road, Lambeth, near the junction with Black Prince Road, at about 11:38 GMT on Friday.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition, police said.

No arrests have yet been made and inquires are ongoing.