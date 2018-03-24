Lambeth stabbing: Man critically injured
- 24 March 2018
A man is in a critical condition after being stabbed in a busy south London street in the middle of the day.
The 30-year-old injured man was found by paramedics in Kennington Road, Lambeth, near the junction with Black Prince Road, at about 11:38 GMT on Friday.
The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition, police said.
No arrests have yet been made and inquires are ongoing.