Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police are appealing for information about the suspect who assaulted a Sikh man in Westminster at about 17:20 GMT on 21 February

A Sikh man was verbally abused by an attacker who yelled "Muslim go home" at him outside Parliament, police have said.

The victim, 42, was queuing outside Portcullis House when the man approached and grabbed his turban.

After failing to remove it, he fled the scene. The Met said it was treating the attack on 21 February as a hate crime.

It released CCTV images of the suspect, who is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, and of stocky build.

He was wearing a dark blue jacket, blue jeans, and had a black backpack.