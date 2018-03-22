Image copyright PA Image caption Ellie Butler was killed by her father at their south London home in 2013

A man in jail for murdering his six-year-old daughter has claimed he is innocent at an inquest into her death.

Ben Butler was convicted of battering Ellie Butler to death by an Old Bailey jury in 2016.

But he repeatedly denied killing Ellie - or abusing her in any way - while giving evidence to the inquest at South London Coroner's Court on Thursday.

He said: "I don't accept I caused harm to Ellie and will fight in a different court to prove it."

Butler was jailed for a minimum of 23 years for inflicting catastrophic head injuries on Ellie while looking after her at their home in Sutton.

The inquest is examining whether there were failures on the part of the authorities in the lead up to Ellie's murder. The outcome of the inquest is due on 10 April.

Butler was previously exonerated for shaking Ellie when she was a baby in 2009. She was returned to the care of her parents after the conviction was quashed, and died 11 months later.

Giving evidence via video link from prison, Butler said: "I didn't cause Ellie to die, I didn't cause any injury to Ellie at all.

"I don't believe that the jury at the time had all the facts and certain evidence was not placed in front of them that I believe would have changed the outcome, hence why I will be appealing the decision and I will prove it."

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ben Butler had a conviction for shaking Ellie when she was a baby quashed

He did admit being verbally abusive to Ellie's mother, Jennie Gray, after texts were read to the inquest.

"I realise the texts were horrendous, the things I had said. For me it was saying bad things in the heat of the moment but I'm pretty ashamed of myself," he said.

"But to say [if] you're being abusive to your partner [then] you must be abusive to your children, that's two different things."

Gray told Ellie's inquest via video link that Butler's "bark was worse than his bite".

She is serving a 42-month jail sentence for child cruelty and perverting the course of justice.