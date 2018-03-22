Image copyright Google Image caption A post-mortem examination found Hersi Hersi, 36, died of multiple stab wounds

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a fatal stabbing.

The body of Hersi Hersi, 36, who lived as a trans woman called Naomi, was found in a property on Haslemere Avenue in Hounslow, west London on Sunday.

Jesse McDonald, 24, who lives locally, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link on Thursday.

A 17-year-old girl has also been charged with assisting an offender. Mr McDonald and the teenage girl are next due in court on 8 June.

Mr McDonald was remanded in custody.