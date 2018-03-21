London

Walthamstow shooting death victim identified

  • 21 March 2018
Joseph Williams-Torres Image copyright Metropolitan Police
Image caption Mr Williams-Torres died in hospital about an hour after he was shot

A man shot dead in a car in north-east London has been named by police.

Joseph Williams-Torres, 20, died on his way to hospital about an hour after he was shot as he sat in a stationary car in Essex Close, Walthamstow.

He was fatally injured at about 21:30 GMT on 14 March after the car was approached by a number of people.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with Mr Williams-Torres' murder. A man, 17, has been arrested, and police are looking for a third suspect.

In a statement Mr Williams-Torres' parents said: "Joseph was very much loved by his family and friends. He will be missed by all."

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites