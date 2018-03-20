Image copyright Photovoice Image caption Scott Hamilton's "Snuggles" won the "love your partner" category

Londoners' photos are being exhibited in prominent spots across the capital as part of a competition which sought to "cheer up our city".

The Love in London photography contest launched on 14 February to celebrate "love, diversity and unity" in the capital.

More than 700 entries were submitted, with Scott Hamilton crowned the winner.

His photo will be on more than 50 digital billboards at the weekend.

Winners of five more categories are being displayed on signs at stations including King's Cross and Euston until Friday.

Mr Hamilton's photo, "Snuggles", shows him and his partner and was taken with a self timer.

Image copyright Scott Hamilton Image caption Scott Hamilton won the Love in London competition

The part-time teacher said: "This competition was a really beautiful idea. I love the thought of spreading some happiness and joy across London and I'm really privileged that the judges chose my entry.

"I think it gives a great representation of love and comfort.

"I hope that people get the same feeling of comfort and joy out of this picture that I have each time I see it."

One of the judges, Kim Leuenberger, said his photo "stood out because there was a very deep and unique intimacy in the image that you'd almost forget it was captured by a camera and another human being, the photographer".

She added: "When you look at it, you're automatically transported to that scene of just love and comfort."

Other categories include "love in the community", "love what you do", "love London" and "love your friends".

Image copyright PhotoVoice Image caption Pierre Bureau's shot called "home care worker Orpington" won the "love what you do" category

Image copyright PhotoVoice Image caption Mr Bureau's shot is on display across London this week

Image copyright PhotoVoice Image caption "Two of us" by Elena Braia won the "love London" category

Image copyright PhotoVoice Image caption Ed Robertson's photo "hanging out with dad" won the "love your community" category

Image copyright CLiKD Image caption Michael Blakeley, founder of dating app CLiKD, was behind the idea for Love in London which launched on Valentine's Day

Michael Blakeley, founder of creative dating app CLiKD, which was behind the idea, said it would provide "an opportunity to display optimism and positivity for millions to see on their daily commute".