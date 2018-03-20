Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Miles Hurley stabbing: Police release CCTV of car

Elizabeth Hurley has urged people to share CCTV footage of a car police want to trace after her nephew was stabbed.

Miles Hurley, 21, lost four pints of blood when he and a friend were attacked on 8 March.

They were attacked by a group of men during a verbal dispute after a minor car crash in Battersea, south London.

Scotland Yard, which released the footage, said it was "sheer luck" that Mr Hurley and his friend were not more seriously injured.

His aunt, an actress and model, shared details of the Met's appeal in a statement on Twitter.

She added that the suspects had "stopped, got out of their vehicle, attempted and failed to abduct my nephew by putting him in the trunk of their car, stabbed them both and drove off."

Writing on Instagram at the weekend she pledged to help make the capital's streets safer: "We need to make our streets safer and I want to be part of the movement to achieve that. I hope you will join me."

The hatchback with blacked out windows was filmed travelling at high speed through the streets of south London.

The driver of the suspects' vehicle is described as white or mixed race, aged in his early to mid-20s, 6ft tall, of large build and with a shaved head and stubble. He was wearing a navy blue tracksuit.

Image copyright Neilson Barnard/Getty Image caption Miles Hurley, pictured with his aunt, Elizabeth Hurley, was attacked by a group of men

Simon Monga, from the Met Police, said: "This was a violent and unnecessary attack. A minor traffic collision has resulted in two men being stabbed.

"It is only by sheer luck that their injuries are not more serious."