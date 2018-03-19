Image copyright Met Police Image caption Port, from London, was given a whole-life prison term for the murders of four young men

Families of serial killer Stephen Port's victims have been told a report into the Met Police's initial response to the four deaths "will be damning", according to solicitors.

Lawyers representing the families met the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) ahead of a report due to be sent to the Met by May.

They said findings included "multiple failures" and "missed opportunities".

The Met Police said it would be "inappropriate to comment".

The IOPC said the report was "nearing completion" but that the organisation did not currently have a view on any findings.

Port was given a whole-life term in 2016 after a jury found he had surreptitiously given his victims fatal doses of the drug GHB.

The 41-year-old dumped the bodies of Anthony Walgate, 23, from Hull; Gabriel Kovari, 22, from Slovakia; Daniel Whitworth, 21, from Kent, and Jack Taylor, 25, from Dagenham, near his flat in Barking, east London, over a period of 15 months.

The actions of 17 police officers are under review by the IOPC - seven of whom could be sacked if found guilty of gross misconduct.

An investigation by the BBC revealed flaws in the evidence given by police at the original inquests for Mr Whitworth and Mr Kovari.

In November the High Court quashed the outcomes of Mr Whitworth and Mr Kovari's inquests, meaning inquests into the deaths of all four victims can be held together.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Port faked a suicide note, purporting to be from Mr Whitworth, seeking to absolve himself of any responsibility for the death

Hudgell Solicitors, which represents the relatives of Port's victims, expects all four inquests to take place in 2019, and that the IOPC's findings may not be made public until those inquests conclude.

"The families were pleased to have an opportunity to meet with the IOPC and express their frustrations about how slow the investigation has been," said Neil Hudgell.

"They want to see the report and have answers about why their loved one is no longer with them."

Image copyright PA Image caption The bodies of three of Port's victims were found in the graveyard of St Margaret's Church, just yards from his flat in Barking

Sarah Green, IOPC regional director, said: "I will need to consider the report carefully before coming to any view on its findings.

"We continue to keep the families of Stephen Port's victims, and the officers under investigation, updated on our progress."