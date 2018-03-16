Image copyright Transport for London Image caption Crossrail - officially known as the Elizabeth Line - is still set to open as planned in three stages, starting in December 2018

Fares on the new Elizabeth Line will be the same as those across Transport for London's (TfL) network, City Hall said.

The Elizabeth Line, due to open in December, will cover 60 miles from Reading and Heathrow in the west to Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east.

Heathrow Airport is currently served by the Piccadilly Line on the TfL network, whereas Heathrow Connect services through west London is not.

TfL will also take control of Heathrow Connect services from 20 May.

The confirmation from City Hall means Oyster and contactless payments will be accepted on rail services between Heathrow Airport and Paddington.