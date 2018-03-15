Image copyright Reuters Image caption Seventy-one people died in the west London tower block fire

A door from Grenfell Tower could only hold back a fire for half the time it had been designed to, a police investigation has found.

Experts said the flat door was supposed to resist fire for 30 minutes, but only lasted 15 minutes.

The test was part of an investigation into the fire in west London on 14 June which killed 71 people.

The Met Police has shared their findings with the government so they can "take action".