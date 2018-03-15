Man chased and stabbed to death in Chadwell Heath street
- 15 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man who was stabbed in a street attack may have been pursued by a "number of suspects" before his death, police have said.
The 18-year-old was found in Nash Road in Chadwell Heath, on Wednesday night.
The victim, who has yet to be formally identified, was taken to hospital, where he died.
One man has been arrested and remains in custody for questioning, said Scotland Yard, which has launched a murder investigation.