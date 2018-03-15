Image copyright Google

A man who was stabbed in a street attack may have been pursued by a "number of suspects" before his death, police have said.

The 18-year-old was found in Nash Road in Chadwell Heath, on Wednesday night.

The victim, who has yet to be formally identified, was taken to hospital, where he died.

One man has been arrested and remains in custody for questioning, said Scotland Yard, which has launched a murder investigation.