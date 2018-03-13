Image copyright AVRLondon/Mayor of London Image caption The area from Oxford Circus to near Selfridges could become traffic-free

Large parts of London's Oxford Street could be pedestrianised by December after proposals were backed in a consultation.

About half a mile of the street would become a "traffic-free pedestrian boulevard" under the plans.

The project is due to tie in with the opening of the new Elizabeth Tube line.

Val Shawcross, deputy mayor for transport, said the plans would create "one of the finest public spaces and shopping streets in the world".

A final decision is due to be made in the coming months by Transport for London (TfL) and Westminster City Council.

Councillor Daniel Astaire, of Westminster Council, said: "We now need to take our time to look in detail at every issue raised before we take any final decision to make sure we get it right."

Image copyright AVRLondon/Mayor of London Image caption Some north-south traffic will be allowed

Around a million people were directly contacted for the public consultation between 6 November 2017 and 3 January 2018, asking if they supported the proposals.

Transport for London and Westminster City Council received 14,377 responses, with just over 9,000 - about 64% - either supporting the project outright or backing the plans with "some concerns about certain elements".

An earlier initial consultation in spring 2017, which saw 62% of the 12,000 responses supporting the principles behind the transformation of Oxford Street.

Image copyright AVRLondon/Mayor of London Image caption A 800m-long work of public art could be commissioned for the length of the former road

The proposals include: