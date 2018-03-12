Image copyright Metropolitan police Image caption Derryck John appeared at Wood Green Crown Court via video-link

A 17-year-old boy has been jailed for 10 and a half years for attacking six moped riders with acid while trying to steal their bikes.

Derryck John, from Croydon, previously admitted carrying out the attacks in the north and east of London on 13 July last year.

He sprayed the riders in the face with a noxious liquid and stole two mopeds before trying to take another four.

One of the victims was left with "life-changing injuries", police said.

Judge Noel Lucas QC described John's "grave crimes" against members of the public as "despicable and cowardly".

Image copyright SARAH COBBOLD/Reuters Image caption Emergency crews and other moped drivers went to help John's victims on 13 July

John appeared via video-link at Wood Green Crown Court where he previously pleaded guilty to 12 offences.

These included six counts of throwing a corrosive liquid with intent to disable, burn, maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of robbery and four counts of attempted robbery.

The substance used in the attacks was thought to have had a pH of one or two, an acidity level similar to battery acid.

At the time Judge Lucas lifted restrictions identifying the teenager, saying there was an "overwhelming, huge public interest" in doing so.

Jabed Hussain, who suffered facial burns and breathing problems after he was attacked by John, had called for the 17-year-old to be given a life sentence.