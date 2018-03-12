Two taken to hospital after suspect package sent to MP
- 12 March 2018
Two people have been taken to hospital as a precaution after a "suspicious package" was delivered to an MP's Westminster office.
The London Ambulance Service's hazardous area response team (HART) were called to the office in the Norman Shaw North building on Whitehall, at 12.58 GMT on Monday.
The pair did not require hospital treatment, police said. A temporary cordon has now been removed.
A police investigation is ongoing.