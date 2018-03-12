Man given life sentence for Brixton stab murder
- 12 March 2018
A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the fatal stabbing of another man in south London.
Alando Bolt, 45, of Adelaide Close, Lambeth was convicted of the murder of 30-year-old Andrew Thompson on Atlantic Road, Brixton, on 18 August.
Mr Thompson was taken to a London hospital but died soon after. A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound to the chest.
Bolt was sentenced at the Old Bailey to minimum term of 21 years.