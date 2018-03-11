Image copyright @broseph_stalin Image caption The train station temporarily closed after a large gathering outside the entrance

Pro-Kurdish demonstrators have caused delays and disruption at Kings Cross station in London.

The train station was temporarily closed as police stopped protesters from accessing the tracks, British Transport Police said.

They then moved outside the station, blocking Euston Road briefly, and are now heading towards Downing Street.

Oxford Circus Tube station has been closed while the demonstration is in the area, Transport for London said.

An earlier protest at Manchester Piccadilly station also caused major disruption for travellers.

National Rail said Kings Cross station has fully re-opened but trains to and from there may still be delayed or revised as the service recovers.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Officers were in attendance at London Kings Cross station where they responded to a number of protesters attempting to enter the station at around 17:00 GMT.

"Colleagues from the Metropolitan Police Service assisted and protesters were prevented from accessing the tracks."