An advert urging business owners to leave the UK and go to France after Brexit has been banned from London Underground stations.

The adverts tells entrepreneurs worried about the UK's withdrawal from the EU to "vote with their feet".

Transport for London (TfL) said it refused to run the campaign because it did not comply with their guidelines.

The ad is still set to appear in national newspapers this week and on a bus touring UK cities.

It shows a fictional newspaper with a Lonely Hearts-esque request for a "hot entrepreneur" who is "allergic to post-Brexit tariffs".

The campaign was commissioned by the Normandy Development Agency, which promotes economic growth in the region in northern France.

TfL does not allow images or messages which "relate to matters of public controversy or sensitivity".

Herve Morin, president of Normandy Regional Council, said: "Brexit gives Normandy a unique opportunity to welcome British businesses who decide to stay at the heart of the European Union.

"The Brexit deal might not happen tomorrow, but British entrepreneurs are given the choice to decide for themselves if they want to expand their companies in Normandy."

The campaign, created by London-based creative agency Splash Worldwide, will be displayed on a bus touring Birmingham, Bristol, Cambridge, Manchester and London.