Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to Polsted Road, Lewisham, to reports of a man trying to enter back gardens

A man restrained by officers while he "appeared to be having a mental health crisis" has died, police have said.

The 35-year-old was "in an agitated state" when police were called to Polsted Road in Lewisham, the Met said.

Residents had reported seeing a man trying to gain access to back gardens in the street.

An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation has been launched.

It said an ambulance was called to the scene at about 14:20 GMT on Friday, and paramedics arrived before the man became unwell.

He was taken to Lewisham Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

His next-of-kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

IOPC regional director Jonathan Green said body-worn camera video footage obtained from all officers who attended the scene was being reviewed.

Investigators have also been making door-to-door enquiries in the area, he said.

Det Ch Supt Tara McGovern, of Lewisham Police, said it would "co-operate fully" with the watchdog's inquiry.