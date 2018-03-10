Image copyright Neilson Barnard/Getty Image caption Miles Hurley, pictured with his aunt, Elizabeth Hurley, is believed to be one of two young men stabbed on Thursday

Actress and model Elizabeth Hurley's 21-year-old nephew is in hospital after being stabbed repeatedly in the back.

Hurley confirmed the "brutal" attack on her Twitter account, saying it is an "appalling" time for the family.

The Met Police could not confirm the victim's identity but it has been widely reported to be Miles Hurley, who is also a model.

Police believe a group of men got out of a vehicle in south-west London and assaulted two men before fleeing.

Officers were called on Thursday to Ascalon Street, near Battersea Park, at 20:52 GMT following reports of a stabbing.

London Ambulance Service took the two men to a south London hospital, where they were treated for stab wounds.

Skip Twitter post by @ElizabethHurley My 21 year old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday night. The police & hospital are being fantastic. Thank you for all your messages. It is an appalling time for him & our family. The police will be appealing for witnesses. — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) March 10, 2018 Report

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The actress and model said it is an "appalling" time for the family

The second man, also believed to be aged 21, has been discharged but the other victim, believed to be Mr Hurley, is still being treated.

Police said his condition is not life-threatening or life-changing.

No arrests have yet been made and Wandsworth detectives continue to investigate.

The Estee Lauder ambassador has previously shared Mr Hurley's modelling photos, tweeting: "Here's my handsome nephew."