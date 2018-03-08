Image copyright @RGRmunch Image caption A cordon is still in place at the crime scene

A 19-year-old man has died after being shot in north London.

Police were called to Hollywood Green, High Road, Wood Green at 00:32 GMT following reports of a shooting.

Armed police attended along with London Ambulance Service and found the victim suffering from a gunshot injury.

He was taken to a central London hospital where he died a short while later. His next-of-kin have been informed and no arrests have yet been made.

A cordon remains in place at the scene.