Man, 19, shot dead in Wood Green attack
A 19-year-old man has died after being shot in north London.
Police were called to Hollywood Green, High Road, Wood Green at 00:32 GMT following reports of a shooting.
Armed police attended along with London Ambulance Service and found the victim suffering from a gunshot injury.
He was taken to a central London hospital where he died a short while later. His next-of-kin have been informed and no arrests have yet been made.
A cordon remains in place at the scene.