Image copyright PA Image caption Isaiah, pictured with an aunt, suffered "catastrophic" brain damage due to being deprived of oxygen at birth

Isaiah Haastrup, a baby at the centre of a legal row over his treatment, has died, his parents have confirmed.

An appeal by the parents of the 12-month-old to continue his life-support treatment was dismissed by European judges on Tuesday.

Isaiah suffered "catastrophic" brain damage due to being deprived of oxygen at birth.

His parents fought a lengthy legal battle with King's College Hospital to allow further care for their son.

Isaiah's father said he was "so proud" of his "brave" son as his life-support was withdrawn on Wednesday.

Image copyright PA Image caption Lanre Haastrup and Takesha Thomas did not want their son's life-support treatment to be stopped

Takesha Thomas and Lanre Haastrup had asked the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to intervene after losing two court battles in the UK., but the case was again dismissed by judges.

An ECHR spokesman said the application had been declared "inadmissible".

Doctors said Isaiah was in a low level of consciousness, could not move or breathe independently and was connected to a ventilator.

King's College Hospital in London said providing further intensive care treatment was not in his best interests.