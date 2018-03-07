Image caption It is not known if the burst pipe was damaged in recent severe cold weather

Motorists and pedestrians have been warned to avoid a south London high street after a burst pipe sent water cascading down the road.

Tooting High Street was shut in the early hours of Wednesday, causing rush hour disruption.

Police tweeted a picture of the scene, near Tooting Broadway Station, that was strewn with debris as water gushed from a crack in the pavement.

It is not known if the burst pipe was damaged in recent severe cold weather.

Image copyright Hannah Wales Image caption Flooding caused disruption during Wednesday's rush hour

Thames Water said its engineers reached the scene "very quickly" and have stopped the flooding.

Mitcham Road remains closed both ways between Longmead Road and Tooting High Street.

Transport for London said Tooting Broadway Station remained fully open and trains were stopping as normal.

Image copyright Wandsworth Police Image caption Police tweeted a picture of the scene, near Tooting Broadway Station